ZENZO Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,611.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003336 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.52 or 0.00643089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068920 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

