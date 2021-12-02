McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $31,814,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

