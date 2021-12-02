Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.