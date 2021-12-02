CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.