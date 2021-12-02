Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $630.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,079 shares of company stock worth $29,338,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.