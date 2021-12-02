CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

