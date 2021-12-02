Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

SGMS opened at $59.99 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

