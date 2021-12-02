Insider Buying: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of 136.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

