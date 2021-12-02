Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$78.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$69.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.42 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.