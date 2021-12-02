Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 5,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.

NYSE:VPG opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $461.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.