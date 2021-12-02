Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $96.67

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $69.68 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

