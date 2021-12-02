Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14.

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.64 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.