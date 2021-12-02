ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Timothy V. Williams Sells 5,414 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

