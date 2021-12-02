Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $19.40

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

KLPEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

