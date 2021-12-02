Insider Selling: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

