Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.