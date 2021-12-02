Asset Dedication LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,459.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,482.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

