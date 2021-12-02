Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

