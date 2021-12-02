Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

