Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 97 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

