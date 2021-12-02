Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases By 54.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
TKGBY opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.