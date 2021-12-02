TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,008,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the October 31st total of 1,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

