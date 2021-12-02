Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HTLD opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

