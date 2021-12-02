Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

