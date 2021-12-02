Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

