Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

