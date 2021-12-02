iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lessened by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

CMF opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

