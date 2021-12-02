Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 302.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

SCHD opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

