Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of BMY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

