The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Financial to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.