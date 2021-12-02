RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RICK opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $547.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

