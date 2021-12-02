DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces None Dividend of $0.52

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.521 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DSL stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $18.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.