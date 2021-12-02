DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces None Dividend of $0.52

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.521 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DSL stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $18.55.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
