iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

IBTK stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.