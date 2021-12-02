Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.79. 706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 687,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 304.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 197,295 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

