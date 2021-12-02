Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.79. 706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23.
About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
