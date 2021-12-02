CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.21. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.