Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

ZUO opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Zuora has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.19.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

