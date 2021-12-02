OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

