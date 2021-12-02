Short Interest in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Decreases By 47.5%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MSI opened at $245.95 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

