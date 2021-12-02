Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) to Distribute Special Dividend of $1.25 on December 27th

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of BBW stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $474,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
