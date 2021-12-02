Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) to Distribute Special Dividend of $1.25 on December 27th

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $474,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

