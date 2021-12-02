TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

