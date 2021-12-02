USDJ Price Tops $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $2.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

