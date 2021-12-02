West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WJRYY opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.40. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

