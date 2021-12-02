Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

