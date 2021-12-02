ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0896

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $524,070.73 and $10,769.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019692 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

