Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Granite Construction worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 40.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

