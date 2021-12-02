Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.