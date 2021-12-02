United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,892,590 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

