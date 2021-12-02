Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

WalkMe stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. Analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

