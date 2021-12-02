Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $14.27 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,076 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.43% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

