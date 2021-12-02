CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.61.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

